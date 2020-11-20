Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos Police Officer Finds ,Returns Purse Containing N115,000 to Owner

Younews Ng November 20, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 43 Views

“This evening, (Wednesday November 19,2020) RRS officer while on patrol of LASU – Iba Road, recovered a purse which fell from the bag of a motor bike passenger.

The officer thereafter followed the okada with the intention of catching up with the owner of the purse, but the okada rider mistook the trail for an attempt to arrest him. So, he sped off.

The officer followed the rider to the destination of the lady before handing over the purse to her.

The lady confirmed that her N115,000 and Tecno phone inside the purse were intact.”
– Lagos Rapid Response Squad

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nigeria spends $500m annually importing palm oil, says FG

Officials from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, states, agencies and non-governmental organisations ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.