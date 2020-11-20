Lagos Police Officer Finds ,Returns Purse Containing N115,000 to Owner

“This evening, (Wednesday November 19,2020) RRS officer while on patrol of LASU – Iba Road, recovered a purse which fell from the bag of a motor bike passenger.

The officer thereafter followed the okada with the intention of catching up with the owner of the purse, but the okada rider mistook the trail for an attempt to arrest him. So, he sped off.

The officer followed the rider to the destination of the lady before handing over the purse to her.

The lady confirmed that her N115,000 and Tecno phone inside the purse were intact.”

– Lagos Rapid Response Squad