Niger Delta Amnesty..going !, going! 

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta on Thursday agreed that the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) should end after the integration of all the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Traditional rulers, political leaders and past and present officers of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide met with the Administrator of PAP, Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (retd), in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Some of the leaders urged the Federal Government to ensure that the programme was given the needed financial support to execute its reintegration phase.

They maintained that the Federal Government should achieve all conceptualised benefits for PAP before winding it up.

Elder statesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark, urged the Federal Government not to rush to end the amnesty programme.

Addressing Dikio, Clark said: “I and other elders from the Niger Delta will continue to work with you to ensure your tenure succeeds

They thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dikio as the interim administrator and expressed optimism that with him, PAP would realise its objectives.

The leaders also called on Dikio to clean the Augean stable in the amnesty office by identifying and firing the people that had used the PAP to feed their greed and perpetrate fraud.