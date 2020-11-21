Eight NYSC members contract Coronavirus @ Bauchi camp

Eight National Youth Service Corps members who are undergoing the three-week orientation exercise at the Wailo camp in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ibrahim Sani, and made available to journalists on Friday.

He said, “On the recent reopening of NYSC camps, a surveillance investigation had revealed that out of 600 reported in the camp, eight corps members were reported to have tested positive to COVID-19 in Wailo camp.

“To further ensure de-escalation, the Executive Chairman has instructed the surveillance team to carry out sample collection and investigation of all corps members undergoing training in the camp and a holding room has since been allocated by the director, NYSC for those that are suspected/positive cases.”

According to Sani, as of November 19, the infection rate has risen in some communities in the state.