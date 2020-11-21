Gateway Mortgage Bank Opens new Branch in Sagamu

In an effort aimed at addressing housing deficit in the State, the Ogun State Government says it is partnering with the Federal Government, to provide 10,000 houses to less-priviledged people under the Social Housing Scheme.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun who stated this at the 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Gateway Mortgage Bank at the Mitros Hall, Abeokuta, said housing delivery plays a more critical role in a nations welfare, as it directly influences not only the citizenry, but also on the performance of other sectors of the economy.

Prince Abiodun stated that the ongoing construction of 2,500 in different parts of the State, was in recognition of the fact that decent and affordable accommodation, was the right of the people.

“The right to adequate shelter has been recognized and enshrined in numerous international instruments and conventions,supported by most governments around the world, and Nigeria is no exception. Consequently, programmes of assistance in the area of finance and provision of infrastructure have been designed by the government to enhance delivery.

“For us, as an administration in recognition of the fact that decent and affordable accommodation is a human right issue that we have commenced our 2,500 affordable housing scheme to alleviate the crises of accommodation in our State as well as part of our economic sustainability . We are also in partnership with the Federal Government for another 10,000 social housing Scheme”, he noted.

The Governor urged the management of the bank to provide unique and excellent mortgage finance services to its customers by bring to bear their managerial acumen by collaboratimg and making the aspirations a win-win situation for their investors and customers.

He stressed that the opening of a new branch in Sagamu will spread development across the state.

GMB had three branches in Ota, Mowe and its corporate headquarters at Abeokuta before Wednesday’s opening of the Sagamu branch to service people in Ogun East Senatorial District.

“We live in a competitive world. Management must operate like a proper business with all the trapping that we have to provide value for money of investors and happiness for our clients. Your pride should be to be a mortgage financial institution that will stand the test of time”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Evang. Samuel Durojaiye disclosed that the bank was able to attract more investors and enjoyed the support of the state government and patronage of its relevant agencies in the collection of government revenue and payment of salaries to State civil and political office holders.

The bank, he added, also build structures to provide support to the housing programme of the state government as well as widen the mortgage market in the state.

He disclosed that the recently sponsored Foreclosure Bill when passed by the State House of Assembly, would ensure a faster and timely process of obtaining Certificate of Occupancy and other title documents in the state.