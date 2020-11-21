Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ndoma-Egba’s Wife Dies In Motor Accident, Buhari commiserates

Younews Ng November 21, 2020

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commiserated with a former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, over the death of his wife, Amaka.

Amaka was said to have died in an auto crash on Friday.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “President Buhari commiserates with Senator Ndoma-Egba over death of wife.

Former Senate leader Victor Ndoma-Egba has lost his wife to a motor accident along the Benin–Akure Expressway.

she was going for a function in Akure when the accident occurred.

 

