Ndoma-Egba’s Wife Dies In Motor Accident, Buhari commiserates

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commiserated with a former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, over the death of his wife, Amaka.

Amaka was said to have died in an auto crash on Friday.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “President Buhari commiserates with Senator Ndoma-Egba over death of wife.

she was going for a function in Akure when the accident occurred.