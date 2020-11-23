Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

N9m Ransom paid to free 9ABU students!

November 23, 2020

ABU Campus Connect tweeted: “Breaking News: Our #ABU9 Students have been released after the payment of 1 million per head.”

The kidnappers had initially demanded N270 million per student, making it N30 million per person.

One of the students, who escaped the attack with a gunshot wound, Dickson Oko, said the kidnappers demanded N30 million each for their freedom.

The students were on the way for an immersion programme at the Nigerian French Language Village in Badagry, Lagos State when they were attacked and abducted on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed the death of two persons during the attack.

