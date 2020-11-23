Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tanker, bus collide in Anambra..many said to have died!

November 23, 2020

Many persons on Sunday were feared dead in a motor accident in Nkwere junction along Onitsha-Awka expressway, Anambra State.

The accident, which occurred minutes ago, involved a commercial mini bus and a tanker.

A witness said bodies of the victims were littered on the road.

There was a fatal accident at Nkwere (33) involving a mini bus and a tanker. Many lives were lost,” he said.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi confirmed the incident.

He said, “A fatal crash involving a bus belonging to CDO transport Company just occurred this evening, 22nd November, 2020 at Nkwere junction, along Onitsha-Awka expressway.

“FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit has been mobilised.

