Agodi prison warder shoots Okada riders dead in Ibadan over bribe

There was pandemonium at the Agodi Gate area of Ibadan following a clash between some motorcyclists and officials of the Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan today.

The cause of the fight, which started on Tuesday morning, could not be immediately ascertained but we gathered that two persons were allegedly shot.

One of the victims was shot in the face.

Youths in the area had made bonfires on the road to protest the alleged killings.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted said policemen and other security agents had been deployed in the area to prevent hoodlums from seizing the opportunity of the clash to attack the prison facility.

The PPRO said, “Contrary to the currently trending news online, that policemen fired shots leading to injury at Agodi gate area this morning.

“The truth is that there was a clash between officers of the correctional service and bike men stationed at Agodi Gate.

“Upon receipt of this information, policemen, as well as other security agencies, moved to the scene to ensure there is no break down of law and order that could lead to a coordinated attack on the prison facility.”