CNN Rebuffs FG, Airs Second Report On Lekki

CNN has again rebuffed claims by the Nigerian authorities to debunk its special report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting incident and gone further to produce another report to debunk the Federal Government’s claims.

In a second report broadcast on Tuesday, the US network said it obtained footages presented by the army at the Lagos judicial inquest on the Lekki incident to confirm its first report.

“The footage corroborates the timings CNN reported for the gunshots fired by the army. It also shows soldiers approaching protesters and firing shots,” the report aired on Tuesday claimed.

The second CNN special report came a day after the minister of information Lai Mohammed articulated 15 infractions in the first CNN report.

Responding, to the petition from Lai CNN said it stood by its report.

“Our reporting was carefully and meticulously researched, and we stand by it,” the spokesperson said via email to CNN online.

In the second report the CNN showed footage it said were geolocated for confirmation which showed soldiers firing as they approached the protesters.

In the latest report aired on Tuesday, CNN Online reported that “CNN obtained a copy of the CCTV footage ahead of the panel’s sitting on Saturday and matched it up to verified footage published as part of an investigation last week into the events at the toll gate.

“What is perhaps most notable is what’s missing. At 6:47 p.m., the moment when CNN has video of the army appearing to fire directly at protesters, the surveillance camera pans away from the area.

“The Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the firm that operates the toll gate in a public-private partnership, says its staff were sent home before an evening curfew, imposed by the State’s Governor, came into effect.

The surveillance camera pans left and tilts up before reframing and struggling for focus. It is unclear if the camera pans away deliberately or whether the pan away is a poor choice by the CCTV operator.

“The LCC had previously testified at the panel on November 3 that the recording stopped at around 8 p.m. because it was tampered with.