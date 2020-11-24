Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gombe Assembly Speaker, Ondo dep. Speaker impeached !

The Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Musa Buba who briefed the press on behalf of the House said the removal of the former Speaker was in exercise of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

According to him, 16 members of the House out of the 24 passed a vote of no confidence on the former Speaker.

In a similar vein, the Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday removed the embattled Deputy Speaker, Mr Iroju Ogundeji.

It was gathered that members took the action at the plenary of the House on Tuesday

TheAssembly subsequently elected Mr. Samuel Aderoboye from Odigbo Constituency 2 as the new Deputy Speaker.

