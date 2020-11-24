Makun High School is joyful again!

Makun High School in Sagamu, Ogun state is in a buoyant, expansive mood.

The students, as they would want to do have come out with flying colors in a Nestle organised event.

This time it is @ Nestle Community Scholarship Awards for Makun High School Family.

Already social media is agog with praises to the students, and the administrative head of the school ,Mrs Modupe Obisanya, for her strategic, compassionate and inspirational servant leadership style of moving the school forward in an integrated manner, where all and sundry are positioned for a role.

A commented said “Makun moves on…well done for the good work ma…the best mum and the best principal ever”

Creditably, a diadem is in situ to affirm her as a star figure and outstanding personality in the comity of heads.

Interestingly her understated nature, unalloyed humility and altruistic, selfless service to all are adding glorious flavour to her front row success., YOU NEWS learnt.

Another notable and outstanding personality, Mrs Popoola Adeyinka was obviously moved by the development..and she hit her phone buttons to type “Congratulations 🎉👏more, greater achievement in Jesus name Amen”

You News will give you details of this cause for joy.

It would be recalled that Nestle Nigeria upgrades facilities of Makun High School in Ogun, sometimes ago.

Students in Makun High School in Sagamu community of Ogun are now exploring the exciting world of books in a conducive environment as Nestle Nigeria Plc has inaugurated a library it recently refurbished for the institution.

The company said then. that the library was refurbished to offer students a new opportunity amid the growing concern over the perceived decline in reading culture among Nigerian youths.

The refurbished facilities include a fully equipped library, a creche for nursing teachers and an office for the Librarian.

“A 2019 report by the National Commission for Mass Literacy shows that four in 10 primary school children cannot read for comprehension.

“For a country that has produced literary giants like Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka, these statistics are disturbing,’’ it said in a statement.

It added that in line with its commitment to improving livelihoods in the communities directly connected to its operations, Nestle Nigeria Plc recently renovated and equipped the Makun High School library to help revive a love for reading among the students.

“We send children to school with the hope that they will develop a strong desire to acquire knowledge,’’ the statement quoted Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestle Nigeria Plc as saying at the library’s inauguration.

Uwadoka said it would be difficult to encourage them to imbibe the culture of reading and learning if the environment was not conducive.

“Therefore, we are continuously focused on improving learning and teaching environments in the schools within our communities,’’ she said.

In 2019, Nestle Nigeria Plc refurbished facilities, including classroom blocks, toilets, playgrounds and handwashing stations in primary schools close to its factories.

One of the beneficiaries is the NUD Primary School in Owode Egba, Ogun.

Community leaders, representatives of the ministry of education, teachers and students all expressed their delight with the improved facilities.

In a speech delivered by the Zonal Education Officer, Mr P.K. Omotayo, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology for Ogun, Mrs Modupe Mujota, commended Nestle Nigeria, saying: “Education is both a necessity and an investment which everybody must embrace with the seriousness it deserves.

“In building this library for Makun High School, Nestle Nigeria has not only uplifted the reading culture but has lived up to its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“It is also a show of good partnership with the Ogun State Government in the education sector.’’

Also, Mrs O. W. Sotunde, Principal of the Junior School, said, “Today is a unique day because the teeming population of over 3,000 students and their nursing teachers now have the privilege of a top class library and a well-equipped creche, both of which can match those of any renowned private school.’’

Gift Felix, an SS1 Student in the school said: “I am thankful for the support of Nestle Nigeria and the government of Ogun State in building this beautiful library.

“This grants us access to materials for preparing toward our dream professions. Words are not enough to express our profound gratitude to Nestle Nigeria. God bless you!’’

Community leaders and other stakeholders at the meeting urged the students to take care of the new facilities to derive the intended benefits while the school authorities committed to jealously protect monitor and guard the library and its books from being damaged or rough handled.