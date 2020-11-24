Wazobia FM’s Hillary Okechukwu ‘commits suicide’ days after losing job

Hillary Okechukwu, a former member of staff with Wazobia FM, a Lagos-based radio station, is dead.

The internet was inundated with reports that the sales executive took his own life on Friday after the Lagos-based broadcaster had asked him to resign on November 18.

It is understood that Okechukwu’s dismissal was due to the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the company.

When contacted, Femi Obong-Daniels, the head of stations for Cool FM and Wazobia FM, confirmed that the company lost an ex-worker.

“I can confirm we’ve lost a staff but there’s no evidence yet that it was a case of suicide. There’s no medical report. We just know we’ve lost a member of staff.

While the head of stations did not speak on the circumstances surrounding the death, it is understood that the management of Wazobia FM held an urgent meeting last Saturday with respect to Okechukwu’s demise.

In his tribute to the deceased, Bolarinwa Olajide wrote: “People are going through a lot, and sacking people unjustly is the last thing an employer should do in these times. A friend was sacked and took his life the following day. Do not test people’s mental health. Nigeria is hard enough. RIP Hilary O.”