55-year-old caught with 4 human skulls, 3 hands in Ogun

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 55-year-old man, Yesiru Salisu, for being in possession of human parts, including four skulls, two hands and three jaws, in Ijebu-Igbo.

The suspect allegedly severed the human parts from a Christian cemetery in Oke-Eri, Ijebu-Ode, on Monday alongside his accomplice, Lekan Bakare, who is on the run.

The suspect, who is a resident of No. 7 Odenusi Street, Ijebu-Igbo, was arrested on Monday, following a report lodged at the Ago-Iwoye Division in the Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.

We learnt it reported that a man was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen property and when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush.

Police were informed of the development “Upon the report, the DPO Ago-Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole, led detectives to the scene, where they opened the bag and discovered that it contained dry human parts.

“Consequently, the bush that the suspect ran into was properly combed and he was subsequently apprehended.