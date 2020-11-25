Aregbesola’s 10th, Oyetola’s 2nd anniversaries breed crisis in Osun

The fight between the old and the new is becoming pronounced in Osun state more than ever.. and all the efforts to deny no longer hold water !

There are grand plans by ex governor, Aregbesola, now minister of interior, to celebrate 10 years of democratic experience in the state.. and that was when his terms began.

Interestingly, the sitting governor, Oyetola is celebrating 2 years of his administration.

A big clash is perceived, and many are seeing it too.

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, warned ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola to stay away from the state to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

A statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi, made available to newsmen, in Osogbo, also appealed to security agencies to be on the alert to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Odeyemi said Aregbesola’s visit had exposed Oyetola and Aregbesola’s strained relationship.

He cautioned that rather than come to Osun for any celebration, the ex-governor should endeavour to let the residents enjoy their peace.

The PDP stalwart also claimed there was no concrete achievement recorded in the state during Aregbesola’s reign, insisting that the proposed visit was a ploy to cause mayhem.

The statement read in part, “It is more than mere coincidence that Rauf Aregbesola decided to mark 10 years of his administration on the very day his successor Oyetola wanted to celebrate his 2nd year administration. It is obviously meant to test power and popularity with the use of thugs and hooligans.

“What is he coming here to celebrate? Where is MKO International Cargo Airport where over N3 billion was spent by Aregbesola? What is good in his administration that Aregbesola left over N200 billion debt according to the National Bureau of Statistics as at November 2018 when he left government?

In a similar vein, The Chairmen of Local Government Councils in the State of Osun who are members of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Osun State Chapter, have distanced themselves from any events, programmes, ceremonies or celebrations organized in the State aside the one proposed by the State Government to commemorate Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s second year anniversary.

This followed the plans in some quarters to organize a 10th year “progressive governance” anniversary in the State at the exact period of the current administration’s second anniversary .

The Local Government Chairmen, in a statement issued today, congratulated Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his second year anniversary, adding the celebration of his achievements in the last two years takes precedence at this time over other events and ceremonies.

The statement read in part: “Members of ALGON in Osun State pledged our unalloyed loyaltyand commitments to our amiable, indefatigable and achieving Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

“We identify with the achievements recorded so far by Mr Governor over the last two years, and we rejoice with him on his second year anniversary as the Governor of the State of Osun.

“We are committed to celebrating the second year anniversary of the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in a grand style.

“No member of ALGON would be part of any other anniversary celebration on the 27th November, 2020 other than second year anniversary of Governor Gboyega Oyetola”, the statement read.

Already, the aides of Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday differed over plan by some loyalists of the Minister of Interior to hold 10th anniversary of progressive governance in the state.

Mr Sola Fasure, an aide to Aregbesola, had told newsmen that the minister would be in the state to carry out the presidential directive that all cabinet members should return to their respective states and engage the governor, youths, and other critical stakeholders on the issue of security challenges facing the country.

He added that the visit had coincided with the 10th anniversary of the return of the All Progressives Congress administration in the state.

He said, “The minister is coming principally to carry out the presidential directive that all cabinet members should go back to their respective states and engage the governor, youths and other critical stakeholders on the issue of security challenges we face in the country, especially on #EndSARS.

“He has written to the governor to inform him that he will be in Osun and that his coming coincides with the 10th anniversary of the return of the All Progressives Congress administration in Osun.

“Aregbesola spent eight years and handed over to Oyetola, who has spent two years now and was part of the first eight years. Oyetola was a frontliner in the administration as the chief of staff. This makes the total of 10 years.”

But the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, while reacting, insisted that Oyetola and the leadership of APC did not have any idea of the programme being planned by Aregbesola’s men.

“Neither the party nor my principal was aware of the proposed celebration of 10th year anniversary of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State. The only thing I know is that we are planning our second year anniversary.

“I am a member of the committee. The party in the state also has representatives in that committee. There is no such programme in our lineup,” Omipidan said.