ENDSARS: 1,150 youths regroup to discuss grievances, protests

1,150 youths drawn from the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue state are to converge on Makurdi for the first Benue Youths Summit to address among others, all issues raised by angry #ENDSARS protesters in the state.

The summit which would take place between November 25 and 27 would have in attendance 50 youth delegates from each of the 23 LGAs of the state.

Chairman of the steering committee of the summit, Pastor Dave Ogbole who made this known Tuesday in Makurdi said the summit would be one of the well-thought-out events that would for the first time bring Benue youths together from across the state.

On the criteria for the selection of the delegates, Pastor Ogbole said “we have designed it such that 50 youths from each of the 23 LGAs which will accumulate to 1,150 delegates will be converging on Makurdi for the summit.

“The criteria for selection of the delegates is such that the political party setups on ground have delegates. In each LGA Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has 20 delegates, All Progressive Congress has 10 delegates out of the 50, and then other political parties who have seats in our State and National Assembly have 5 delegates.

“The remaining 15 is spread across people living with disabilities including youths in agriculture, youths in sports, entertainment, technology, entrepreneurs and then the artisans.