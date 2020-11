Legendary Argentine ex-footballer, Diego Armando Maradona, is dead.

The 60-year-old died of a cardiac arrest after having a surgery to remove blood clot from his brain some weeks ago.

Regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Maradona became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory in 1986.

He also played for clubs such as Barcelona and Napoli in a glittering career.