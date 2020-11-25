South South makes demand from Buhari, says ‘ Enough is enough’

South South governors have reiterated the call for the relocation of the headquarters of major oil companies, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries from Lagos and Abuja to the South-South.

Governors and leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone have demanded restructuring of the country in line with the principle of true federalism, saying it will guarantee peace, security and stability in the country.

The kind of federation the South-South geopolitical desires is one where federating units are constitutionally empowered to create their own structures like local government areas, manage their elections and control their judiciary.

The South-South leaders decried the present arrangement, where others zones depend on the resources of the Niger Delta. They said such an arrangement could not engender the development.

The governors further called for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the region’s major seaports in Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri in order to enhance the economic development of the South-South region.

In addition, they demanded that the two refineries in Port Harcourt and one in Warri that had continued to bleed the country’s resources in the name of turnaround maintenance, should be privatized.

According to him, “Enough is enough. Let us now privatise them and in doing so however, allow the states and the region among others, considerable equity in the name of fairness and justice

They observed that Nigeria was not at peace with itself and not working as it should, particularly for the people of the South-South.

The Chairman of the South-South Governors forum and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, made the positions of the zone known during the regional stakeholders meeting with presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

APC South-South leader and Deputy President of the Senate, His Excellency Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was highly present during the meeting.