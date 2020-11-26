Julius Berger emerges “ Most Valuable brand”

Nigeria’s foremost construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC last weekend, emerged “the Most Valuable Brand in the Building and Construction Services Category as well as the Highest Gainer YoY at the 2020 edition of #IAMBRANDNIGERIA’s Top 50 Brands Nigeria.”

The development makes it a record fifth consecutive time the company is winning the Award at the highly coveted top brands in Nigeria, tagged this year as Top 60 Brands in Nigeria 2020 in commemoration of Nigeria’s Diamond Independence anniversary as announced by the organizers earlier in the beginning of the year.

The Chief Executive Officer of Top Brands Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede in his opening remarks at the landmark event, which in due compliance to Covid-19 social distancing protocols, held virtually via the Zoom platform, congratulated Julius Berger Nigeria and other sectoral winners declaring that, “today, these are the best top brands in Nigeria.”

According to Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede, the CEO of the BrandNigeria event, to objectively arrive at the Top 50 Brands awardees, the organizers of the event had to “evaluate, rate and celebrate top corporate brands that have consistently maintained leadership positions in their categories. The top brands this year are those that have been able to conceptualise consumer’s decision pattern and present well ‘justifiable’ propositions that meet these needs. These brands have been consistent in their proposition and offering over the years and you can easily associate them as leaders in their categories. They have strong and unique value proposition that properly articulates the consumer’s need and passionately work to meeting them. They represent more than their services and have become part of our definitive popular culture.”

According to Taiwo, “brand is that thing that makes a consumer choose a product/service over another. It is subliminal and an intangible factor that uniquely distinguishes a leading corporation from the others.” He added that beyond the pricing of a product or service, patronage and choice is often seriously made by the consumer’s experience, as well as the promise of the particular brand, both of which, he said, verifiably define the superior and valuable Julius Berger brand. Oluboyede said that to ensure the necessary and irreducible objectivity of the definitive Top Brands in Nigeria awards, the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) model of analysis was used both for the nominations, as well as selection of eventual winners in all categories.

The Group Head of Julius Berger’s Media Relations Office, Prince Moses Duku while receiving the highly coveted and prestigious award on behalf of the construction giant said, “We thankfully accept your award of ‘the Most Valuable Branding the Building and Construction Services Category’ as well as the ‘Highest Gainer YoY’ at the 2020 edition of #IAMBRANDNIGERIA’s Top Brands Nigeria to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. We note too that the foregoing is part of the outcome of the brand evaluation report of your organization which was made public recently. You may wish to note that of recent, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC made bold to declare that given its multifaceted experience in engineering construction work across Nigeria, no job, no matter the challenges and regardless of the scope, is too difficult for us to handle and deliver and promptly so to our highly valued clients. We confidently, verifiably remain your most trusted and matchless partner for project success. On behalf of the Executive Management and entire staff of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, I wish to appreciate and thank the BrandNigeria Organization for the objectivity that has continued to guide the ratings and which has kept the nominations for the awards only merit-driven and therefore hotly coveted by every worthy and viable business corporation in Nigeria.”

The CEO of BrandNigeria had earlier noted that it has been widely observed and acknowledged that: “no matter the challenges and regardless of the scope, Julius Berger approaches each project not only as a contractor, but as a partner for project success.”

Tracing the history of its works in Nigeria back to the construction of Eko Bridge in Lagos in 1965 which he added, throughout this time Julius Berger’s role in the development of Nigeria was also evolving. Proven to be a company that consistently delivered reliable solutions, Julius Berger has become the pivotal partner in the building of the country’s industrial and civil infrastructure, and also a key collaborator in the development of Nigeria’s beautiful capital, Abuja as well as infrastructures across the States of the country. In addition to construction of key roads, railways, ports and dams, which are all still part of the company’s portfolio. Julius Berger is known for constructing most of Nigeria’s infrastructures, Bridges and also residential buildings. Today, Julius Berger maintains its role as the most trustworthy and reliable partner in Nigeria’s progress, and as such, is listed as Nigeria’s leading construction company (Business World Magazine, 2010).

To underscore the foregoing, Top Brands Nigeria said, “Julius Berger is a brand that is unmistakably recognised throughout Nigeria, a brand that has built a track record of delivering the highest level of performance and a brand synonymous with quality and reliability.”

Other winners at the award event included Dangote Group, Globacom, MTN, Guaranty Trust Bank, Cocacola, Dufil Prima Foods, Oando Petroleum, Toyota, Channels TV, Samsung Electronics, FlourMills of Nigeria Plc and Jumia, etc.

In another development, Julius Berger’s Executive Director of Administration, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), was honoured with an award for Service Excellence to the NIOB the regulatory body for the building industry in Nigeria.

Alhaji Bayi received the award at the ceremony for the induction of new Fellows of the NIOB which held at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Abuja.

Bayi, an Ahmadu Bello graduate of Building, who is a massively experienced member of the iconic and standout Julius Berger brand for near four decades, is also a member of the College of Fellows of the NIOB as well as of the Council for Registration of Builders in Nigeria (CORBON). Bayi who is also an inducted Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), is also a proud member of the prestigious Institute of Directors (IoD).