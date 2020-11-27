Comparing Pele and Maradona

The two men are in their own respective class; unique and legendary. They both took the world by storm; had defenders reeling helplessly on the field when on the ball; scored stunning goals beyond the world’s wildest imagination; both cm across as one-man riot squad.

They started their football careers at age 16. Pele in 1957 while Diego started his in 1976. Pele retired in 1977 at age 36, Diego retired at age 37 in 1997. But in terms of career goals, Pele was cut above Diego. Pele scored a total number 1,2282 goals in 1,363 games spanning two decades. Diego played a total number 259 goals in 490 career appearances over a period of 21 years.

In terms of world cup conquests Diego trailed behind Pele. They both participated for their countries in four word cup finals. Pele made his debut appearance on the world stage at the age of 17 in Sweden, played in Chile in 1962 scoring four goals against Italy in the final and at Mexico in 1970 where he won the Golden boot. Diego made his first world cup debut at age 16. His debut apperance was in 1982.

He also played in the 1986 edition during which Argentina defeated Germany in the finals and also won the golden boot of that edition of the World Cup. He also featured in both the 1990 and 1994 finals

They both have resilience, speed and deft touch. But heh, Diego has an edge, he was a rock-like player who never went down easily. He also had to his advantage pranks – talk of ‘hand of God’ You remember that goal that humbled England to the consternation of match officials and the rest of the world that watched that classic match