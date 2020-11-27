IG lists when policemen can use gun, to restrain, not to kill’

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu has said

“When it is necessary for you to use your firearm, you must use it. Remember the conditions under which you can use it- when there is a riot, you can use your firearm, when people are running away from lawful custody, you can use it. Protection of public assets, you can use your firearm, when your life is in danger and there are no other means to protect yourself, you can use your firearm.

Aside listing conditions in which policemen are allowed to use firearms.

he said they should not allow the killing of their colleagues by hoodlums and the destruction of police facilities to demoralise them, saying they had duties to perform as stated by the Nigeria Constitution.

“But you are not supposed to kill, you are supposed to use your firearm to restrain them but not to kill. During the #EndSARS protest that turned violent, many of you showed maximum restraint in dealing with the protesters.