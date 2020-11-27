IG thanks police for not opening firearms on #endsars protesters

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, visited the Oyo State Police Command, Ibadan to encourage his men to go back to their duties with courage and rid the “nation of criminals.

“But you are not supposed to kill, you are supposed to use your firearm to restrain them but not to kill.

“During the #EndSARS protest that turned violent, many of you showed maximum restraint in dealing with the protesters.

“You were professional to the core in dealing with the protest. You showed maximum restraints and that was why we didn’t have a lot of casualties. So, thank you for that. If you have used your firearm, we would have got a lot of casualties and it would have been a different story. The whole world knows how professional we are.

When it is necessary for you to use your firearm, you must use it. Remember the conditions under which you can use it- when there is a riot, you can use your firearm, when people are running away from lawful custody, you can use it. Protection of public assets, you can use your firearm, when your life is in danger and there are no other means to protect yourself, you can use your firearm.