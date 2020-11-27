N500m: Widow of vendor killed by Gbajabiamila’s aide disowns family

Josephine Okereke, the wife of the newspaper vendor shot and killed by a Department of State Services operative attached to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disowned her husband’s family over their demand for N500m compensation.

Josephine spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The family of Ifeanyichukwu Okereke had written to Gbajabiamila, demanding N500m.

Lawyer to the family, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), in a letter dated November 23, 2020, said he was given the mandate to write the letter by the father of the deceased, Okorie Okereke; and the younger brother to the deceased, Destiny Okereke.