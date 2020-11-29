Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Arrested, Kano Kidnapper who killed victim for failure to pay ransom

Anas Saidu, a 26-year-old kidnapper arrested in Kano, has pleaded for public execution by hanging.

Saidu had kidnapped and killed a 16-year-old boy, Tijjani Saidu, after the family failed to pay ransom.

The suspect made the plea on Friday, when he led a team of police detectives and medical personnel to a farm located at Kauyen Hayin Gwarmai at Kwanar Dangora of Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, where he had buried the body of the victim.

“This is my first and not my habit. I’m pleading to Kano State government for public execution and death sentence by hanging and please I seek the forgiveness of the victim’s father and people should help me do so as well. I know the victim’s father, he lives in our area. I demanded N1.3m but nothing was given to me.” he said.

DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, spokesman of the state police command, who confirmed the incident, said on November 9, 2020, the victim’s father reported that kidnappers abducted his son and demanded N1.3 million and 20,000 worth of airtime.

“After two weeks of investigation as ordered by the state commissioner of police, the accused was arrested and led us to here where he buried him”, Kiyawa stated.

He said the accused took the victim to the said place, killed and buried his corpse.

“The police are here with medical team to exhume the body for medical examination and handing over to the family for proper burial.” he added.

