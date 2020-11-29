Drunken truck driver falls from Lagos bridge, drowns in river

A truck driver identified simply as Taiwo has met his tragic end after he fell from a bridge in the Kirikiri area of Lagos State and drowned.

Taiwo had reportedly parked a truck on the bridge on Wednesday to have fun, but he got drunk in the process.

While he was sauntering on the bridge, he slipped and fell into the river below and drowned.

Some people who were at the spot at the time reportedly tried in vain to rescue the 32-year-old man, who lived in the Ifo area of Ogun State.

The case was said to have been reported at the Kirikiri Police Station by one Ibrahim who owns the truck.

A police source at the station told our correspondent that Taiwo’s corpse was recovered the following day.

He said, “The deceased driver was reported to be drunk and did not know when he mistakenly walked to the tip of the bridge. He fell and people around the area tried to rescue him. His body floated on Thursday and was recovered.”

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident, said Taiwo’s body had been released to his family for burial.