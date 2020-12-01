8 mths after, Maj. Gen Adeniyi demoted for ‘rot in army’ viral video

The verdict has come eight months after a video of Adeniyi complaining about a lack of military equipment to combat Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East went viral.

He also complained that insurgents were outgunning troops, noting that intelligence failure was responsible for an attack by insurgents that claimed dozens of soldiers.

Embarrassed by the revelations, the major-general was removed from the front and also suspended by the military authorities.

Court Martial in Abuja had now convicted the former Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi.

The tribunal on Monday found Adeniyi guilty of violating military social media guidelines and ordered his demotion by at least three years.

Adeniyi’s aide, Private Tokunbo Obanla, who was prosecuted alongside the general, was also found guilty and sentenced to 28 days in jail with hard labour.

Both convictions are subject to confirmation by the military authorities.

Sources said Adeniyi pleaded guilty to three-count of unlawful use of social media, and damage to service property amongst other issues.