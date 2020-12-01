FG fixes date for recruitment exercise into NIS, Civil Defence

The Federal Government Monday announced that aptitude tests for recruitment into Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps would be conducted on December 7th and 8th respectively.

Over two million Nigerians applied for vacancies in the two Agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Alhaji Mohammed Manga, the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Manga said the conduct of the forthcoming Computer-Based Aptitude Test for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was aimed at ensuring transparency, equity and justice in the

He said the partnership would provide all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the Services equal opportunity to be employed in line with the present administration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government business.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola recently assured Nigerians that the Ministry will ensure transparency in the recruitment processes in to the services, Manga stated.

To this end, the Ministry has concluded arrangements with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the Nigeria Immigration Service on the 7th of December 2020 while that of the NSCDC is expected to hold 8th December, 2020 in the 36 States of the Federation and the federal capital territory, he added.

Manga said: “the Ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6pm on 1st December, 2020 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.

“Accordingly, all candidates who applied for NIS are expected to visit the Website of the Service at https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng while those who applied for NSCDC and subsequently updated their educational records are to visit https://cdfipb.careers to print individual letters of invitation.”