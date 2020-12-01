FG responsive & responsible during #endsars protest -Lai  Mohammed

Minister of information and ,Tourism and culture, Lai Mohammed had reiterated the efforts made by the Federal government of Nigeria, during the protest.

He said this while discussing with some publishers on the recent developments across the country.

He said “#endsars protesters made 5 demands and government promptly responded.

Federal government responded by immediate ban of Endears via IG of police.

President Buhari then followed up with national address.. And the next day SARS officers were called for a meeting at Abuja.

They were briefed and the strategies to redeployed them was formally made known to them.

State governors were directed on what to do, including setting up human rights panels to hear cases of abuse.

New salary structure was also injected to motivate the police.

Lai Mohammed added ” any fair minded person would readily agreed that

Nigeria government was responsible and responsive with the way and manner that protest was handled.”