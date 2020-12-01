Gov Zulum proposes to Buhari, 6 strategies to end Boko Haram

Gov Babagana Zulum is a rare man, he appears so helpless

His commitment to ending the menace of Boko Haram is unwavering.

However, some evil people profiting from the blood of Nigerians in the North East hate his gut.

Zulum is making the following recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari to end the war

1. Immediate recruitment of our youths into military and paramilitary services to complement the efforts of the Nigerian forces.

2. Engage the services of our immediate neighbours, especially the government of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic, in clearing the remnants of Boko Haram hiding in the shores of the Lake Chad.

3. Engage the services of the mercenaries to clear the entire Sambisa forest.

4. Provide the police and the military, with armed resistant armoured personnel carriers and other related equipment.

5. Support the Borno state repatriation of out displaced persons currently residing in Cameroon and Niger Republic.

6.Fix the bad roads in Borno and the north-east and the insurgency would be reduced by 60 percent.

But will the forces profiting from the evil blood laced business allow our President do the needful?