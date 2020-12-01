Osun wins historic “Best Performing State in E-Government Implementation” Award

The State of Osun has won the Best Performing State in E-Government Implementation in Nigeria, awarded by the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and the National Council on Communication and Digital Economy.

This followed the state’s noticeable adoption of information communication technology to make government more accessible, effective, and accountable to its citizenry.

Commenting on the feat achieved by the State, the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Babatunde Olawale, commended the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration for the historic achievement, adding that it was a major milestone not only in the two years of his administration but in the 29-year history of the State.

Olawale said: “The State of Osun stood tall among the 36 other States of the federation as the rest performing State in E-Government Implementation. This gives credence to our State’s deployment of ICT to provide governmental services aimed at enhancing the

service level relationships between government and its various stakeholder groups, including citizens.

“We have never won any award or competition in ICT since the inception of Osun state. All the 36 states of the federation participated in this category and the State of Osun emerged overall winner.

“Winning the award is a demonstration of not only the strength of our proactive governance practices but also our resilience to achieve the development agenda of the State.

“This is a great honour and we are so happy that more recognitions are coming to the State on account of the massive commitment of Governor Oyetola to qualitative governance”, Olawale stated.

The Osun State team at the 8th Regular Meeting of the National Council On Communications and Digital Economy included: Dr. Babatunde Olawale (the Commissioner for Innovation, Sciences and Technology), Oyekola Adeoye Oluwaseun (Personal Assistant to the Commissioner) and Dr. Olusegun Eludire (Deputy Director, Ministry of Innovation and Sciences).