Runaway Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Arrested in Niger Republic

Security agencies in Niger Republic have arrested the former Chairman of the defunct  Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in  that country.

A top security officer confided said that Maina was arrested by Nigerian Security agencies on Monday.

Maina, who is being prosecuted on 12 counts of money laundering to the tune of N2bn by the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, jumped bail, forcing the trial judge, Justice Abang Okon, to issue a warrant  for his arrest.

He was said to have stopped attending his trial since September 29, 2020, prompting Justice Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the remand of his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, last Monday.

The court, however, granted bail to the Borno South senator last Friday.

The EFCC had earlier informed the court that it had sought the assistance of the United States and Niger Republic for the arrest of Maina.

 

