Tough!.. How Prof.Ekanola finally emerges Ul Vice Chancellor

The Senate of the University of Ibadan, acting on the directive of the Ministry of Education, through the National Universities Commission (NUC) has appointed Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The Ayeye, Ibadan-born Professor Ekanola is from the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts of the Nigerian premier university

The Ministry of Education had directed the Senate of the university to appoint one of its own in acting capacity for the institution.

A tough meeting, thoroughly guided by adherence to standard procedures, engendered the appointment as the Senate first decided that the process would be, not by consensus but by voting.

It was said that the process of arriving on this agreement took about two hours of discussion, just as the Senate called for nominations and seconding of nominations from members.

Senate members nominated for the election included Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola (Current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic) and Professor Olanike Adeyemo (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research Innovation and Strategic Partnerships).

Others included Professor A. Oluleye (former Dean, Fauclty of Technology)

Professor Adigun Agbaje (Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic) and

Professor Gbemisola Oke (former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic).

According to speakers at the meeting, it was important that Senate took a united decision with demonstrated transparency in order to guard the autonomy of the university and prevent interference from government and politicians.

It was gathered that members of Senate were therefore duly accredited afresh, and voting took place through secret ballot.

Professor Ekanola scored 275 votes to emerge the winner; Professor Olanike Adeyemo (13 votes); Professor Oluleye (80 votes); Professor Agbaje (15 votes); and Professor Oke (14 votes), even as the Senate ratified the results and immediately adjourned.