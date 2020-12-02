Buhari appoints Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as new NAPTIP DG

President,Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli.

The President also appointed Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new DG of the agency.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari Appoints Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim As Director-General, NAPTIP’.

It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“A holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim, hails from Nasarawa State.

“Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.”

The President had appointed Okah-Donli, a lawyer from the South-South zone of the country, to head the agency in April 2017.