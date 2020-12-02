Buhari orders release of mass transit buses

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, directed the release of mass transit buses to ease the transportation challenges Nigerians are facing.

The president also thanked Nigerians for what he called their patience as the nation continues to witness economic and other challenges.

He also thanked members of the organised labour for their “maturity and patriotism.”

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President spoke at the virtual unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme and National Auto-gas Roll-out Initiative at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.