Fidelity Bank MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo Is BAFI’s CEO of the Decade

Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc has been adjudged the numero uno Bank CEO of the Decade by respected financial journal, BusinessDay

Mr Okonkwo won the award at the 2020 edition of BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held in Lagos at the weekend.

Also at the ceremony, Fidelity Bank Plc won the Commercial Bank of the Year which it clinched in recognition of its support for economic activities in the real sectors of the Nigerian economy, particularly for its consistency in enhancing the development and competitiveness of Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

For those who don’t know, Nnamdi Okonkwo got the award for his efforts in transforming Fidelity Bank into one of the fastest growing and most trusted financial services brands in Nigeria.

The award was received on his behalf by the bank’s Executive Director, Operations and Technology, Mr. Gbolahan Joshua who dedicated it to all stakeholders including, customers, shareholders, Board of Directors, Executive Management and staff.

