Garba Shehu rubbishes Calls for sack of Service Chiefs as ‘misplaced’

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has described the clamour for the sack of service chiefs as “out of place”.

Shehu said this during an interview on Monday night with Arise TV.

He said Service Chiefs were appointed and replaced at the pleasure of the president, adding that they would remain as long as Buhari deems fit.

“I am not aware that the tenure of Service Chiefs is subjected to any law of regulation that is clearly stated.

“They serve at the pleasure of the president and (if) the president is satisfied with their performance, he keeps them.

“The buck stops at his table — with due respect to the feelings of Nigerians.

“The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the president is not subject to the opinion of opposition political party, which has clamoured for this all the time.

“It is entirely his own determination.

“He decides who he keeps as his Service Chiefs and for how long.”

The renewed call for the sack of the Service Chiefs followed weekend’s killing of 43 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram Terrorists.