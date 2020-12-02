Pandemonium, as 5 kids disappear from Stella Obasanjo Motherless Home

Five children have disappeared mysteriously from the Stella Obasanjo Motherless Children’s Home in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The five children were said to have disappeared from the facility last Thursday night into thin air and their whereabouts have still not been traced by the Ogun State Government the owner and operator of the orphanage home.

However, the state government said it has reported the incident concerning five children that allegedly escaped from the centre to the police since Friday after discovering the children got missing on Thursday night.

Speaking on the matter, the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile, explained that the state government is on top of the situation as the department in charge of the Home has reported the matter to the police.

Odusile also said it was noteworthy that the children at the facility do not have free access to go out of the premises as there is no such thoroughfare and are strictly monitored.

According to him, it was shocking and most surprising that they found their way out of the premises.

He added that the state government has taken steps to bring them back into the home as the matter was promptly reported to the police and all those on duty on the night of the incident were promptly queried, stressing that the government has also sent signals to all required quarters in order to establish the truth behind the saga.

The commissioner emphasised that the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun would not in any way condone any injustice, especially when it concerns the welfare of children in Ogun State.

Odusile said: “We are very much in touch with all the agencies of the government concerned. We are conducting our own investigations to establish the facts. We want the public to rest assured that we shall leave no stone unturned to unravel the truth.

“The authorities concerned were duly notified and the police were informed. We did not just report the case to the police, we went a step further to issue queries to everyone on duty that night. If need be, we will set up a panel to further look into the matter, but we want the police to continue their investigation before we take any further step.

“Ogun State is a no-go-area for criminal minded individuals. If it is established that some of our staff were involved in any shady deal, they would be promptly brought to book. We live in a society where we allow the law to take its course,” he said