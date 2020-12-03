Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking : Court orders Obaseki to answer certificate forgery case

Younews Ng December 3, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 72 Views

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today, Wednesday, dismissed the motion filed by Governor Godwin Obaseki of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the case of forgery of certificates filed against him before he won Edo State Governorship Election of September 19, 2020. Importantly, the court directed an accelerated hearing of the substantive case.

