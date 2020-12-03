Breaking : Court orders Obaseki to answer certificate forgery case

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today, Wednesday, dismissed the motion filed by Governor Godwin Obaseki of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the case of forgery of certificates filed against him before he won Edo State Governorship Election of September 19, 2020. Importantly, the court directed an accelerated hearing of the substantive case.
