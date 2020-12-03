Obasanjo reveals Why he rejected Gani Adams’ several request to visit him

As the story is spreading after yesterday meeting that ex President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, reconciled and settled a 15 year old rift.
Former President Olusegun Obasegun has denied having any rift with the leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Gani Adams.
Obasanjo, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi said he rejected Gani’s request to visit him.
According to the ex-President, his decision not to allow Gani’s visit was because of what he described as the past way of life of the OPC leader.
“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only.”