Obasanjo reveals Why he rejected Gani Adams’ several request to visit him

Younews Ng December 3, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 67 Views

As the story is spreading after yesterday meeting  that ex President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, reconciled and settled a 15 year old rift.

Former President Olusegun Obasegun has denied having any rift with the leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Gani Adams.

Obasanjo, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi said he rejected Gani’s request to visit him.

According to the ex-President, his decision not to allow Gani’s visit was because of what he described as the past way of life of the OPC leader.

“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me,” Obasanjo was quoted as saying.

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only.”

