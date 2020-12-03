Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Retired generals, others warn against hiring mercenaries to fight B/Haram

December 3, 2020

Nigerians were capable of defending themselves

Some retired generals and socio-political organisations  are saying,  on Wednesday faulting the  call for hiring of mercenaries to fight the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

An ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant  General Joshua Dogonyaro (retd.);  a former General Officer Commanding, 1  Division, Major General Abiodun Role (retd.) and Corps Commander, Amotekun Corps in Osun State, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinbi, (retd.), in separate interviews .

Recall that following the killing of 43 rice farmers at Kwashebe village in Borno State on Saturday, the state Governor Babagana Zulum, appealed to the Federal Government to hire mercenaries to fight the insurgents.

Zulum has received the support of his counterparts, the North-East governors and the Senate.

Fayemi, the Chairman of governors forum reiterates same point on Tuesday.

Before the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s assumption of office, the Federal Government hired mercenaries to fight insurgents.

The Buhari regime, however,  dispensed with the services of the mercenaries on assumption of office in 2015

