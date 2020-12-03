Sanwo-Olu gives #10m each to families of police officers who died during EndSARS protests

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu today met with and presented a cheque of 10 million Naira to each of the families of police officers who lost their lives during the unrest that followed the EndSARS protests.

He also awarded scholarships for their children’s education. He also awarded scholarships for their children’s education.