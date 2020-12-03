Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo-Olu gives #10m each to families of police officers who died during EndSARS protests

Younews Ng December 3, 2020 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 98 Views

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu today met with and presented a cheque of 10 million Naira to each of the families of police officers who lost their lives during the unrest that followed the EndSARS protests.

He also awarded scholarships for their children's education.

