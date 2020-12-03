Some Nigerian carpets Obasanjo for ‘neglecting needs of Yoruba’

A social media user, Mr Odunlami has fired the salvo on how Obasanjo neglected the need of Yoruba Nation, when it mattered most.

“OLUSEGUN OBASANJO can go to HELL. Am not particularly enamoured of Gani Adams, he has his crude sides but, if truth be told, he has been far Yoruba in need and indeed than Olusegun Obasanjo ever was and will never be”.

Who needs Olusegun Obasanjo in Yorubaland now? How did Olusegun Obasanjo help in advancing Yoruba interest when he twice led Nigeria? To him, when he was Head of State supervising the 1979 general elections, the “best candidate” didn’t have to win the presidential election. Everybody knew that was a veiled reference to Obafemi Awolowo. And in 1993, M.K.O. Abiola, to him, wasn’t the “messiah” Nigeria needed as President even when majority of Nigerians had decided so with their votes. Obasanjo, as President for 8 years, didn’t even have the conscience to mention Abiola, his secondary school mate in Abeokuta, once in good faith and maliciously refused to honour him in addressing the glaring injustice that led to Abiola’s death. It was Muhammadu Buhari, a Northerner, who arrived to extensively honour Abiola.

Before that, it was another Northerner, Umaru Yar’Adua, his successor, who had the sense of justice to order the release of some Lagos State funds Obasanjo had perpetually slammed the lid on, despite a Supreme Court judgment that the money be released. Obasanjo wanted to financially suffocate the state, a Yoruba state. Obasanjo, as Head of State and President, where are the developmental projects he assisted in doing in and for Yorubaland? Where are the infrastructural projects? Where are his commendable lasting legacies? Where are the good roads he did, where are the rail projects in the Southwest?

Even the roads to his Bells University and his Obasanjo Farms in Ota are in a deplorable state. That’s how mean a man can be to his people. I have been challenging his apologists to mention one laudable socio-economic project, just one, that Olusegun Obasanjo, did for the Yoruba people and Yorubaland that we can be proud of today.

Those apologists are still searching for one. THENEWS magazine once did an investigative report on Olusegun Obasanjo that he is not Yoruba, tracing his paternal root to one Onyejekwe, an Igbo man. Olusegun Obasanjo has been every tribe but Yoruba.