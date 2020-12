The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is currently having a closed-door meeting with the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and former National Chairman of the ruling party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The meeting holding at the residence of Chief Akande in Ila Orangun, Osun State is to broker peace between Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.