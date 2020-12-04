Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Boko Haram may last for next 20 years– Buratai

Younews Ng December 4, 2020 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 58 Views

Buratai made the remark on his verified Facebook handle few days after Boko Haram massacred rice farmers in Borno State.

Boko Haram had beheaded about 110 rice farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

However, Buratai noted that Nigerians generally misunderstand what insurgency and terrorism mean.

According to the Army boss: “There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

“Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative”

Some in government too have said,  it is a bitter truth that guerilla warfare usually do no go off completely like that,..that there are countries in the world where terrorist in guerilla warfare format have been on for about 30 years or so.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Gunmen raid Edo highway, kidnap passengers, kill vigilante

Suspected gunmen took over the ever-busy Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road in Edo State with some commuters kidnapped ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.