Boko Haram may last for next 20 years– Buratai

Buratai made the remark on his verified Facebook handle few days after Boko Haram massacred rice farmers in Borno State.

Boko Haram had beheaded about 110 rice farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

However, Buratai noted that Nigerians generally misunderstand what insurgency and terrorism mean.

According to the Army boss: “There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

“Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative”

Some in government too have said, it is a bitter truth that guerilla warfare usually do no go off completely like that,..that there are countries in the world where terrorist in guerilla warfare format have been on for about 30 years or so.