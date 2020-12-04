Court remands Maina at Kuje Correctional Centre

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Abdulrasheed Maina at Kuje Correctional Centre pending the conclusion of his trial.

At the resumed trial on Friday, the counsel representing Maina, Adaji Abel formally withdrew and the counsel engaged by Mr Maina asked for a short adjournment to enable him to study the facts of the case.

Justice Abang granted the application for adjournment on the ground that the defendant who is presumed innocent is entitled to legal representation.

He subsequently adjourned the case to the 8th of December for a continuation of trial.

The Nigeria Police on Thursday extradited Maina to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic.

He was arrested in Niger having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial against him.

Maina was arrested on November 30, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

The team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former Pension Boss, Maina into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 2:17 pm.

Maina, a former director in the ministry of interior, who is being prosecuted on 12 counts of money laundering to the tune of N2 billion by the EFCC, had jumped bail forcing the trial judge, Justice Abang Okon to issue an arrest warrant against him.

He was said to have stopped attending his trial since September 29, 2020, prompting Justice Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the remand of his surety, Senator Ali Ndume penultimate Monday.

The court, however, granted bail to the Borno South Senator, last Friday.