Gunmen raid Edo highway, kidnap passengers, kill vigilante

Suspected gunmen took over the ever-busy Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road in Edo State with some commuters kidnapped in the attack.

The kidnappers, after seizing a commercial bus, forced the passengers to disembark and led them into a bush.

The driver was reportedly made to block the road with his bus in an attempt to force oncoming vehicles to stop.

Other vehicles that ran into the traffic jam caused by the blockade were attacked by another group of the kidnappers, who selected victims and marched them to join the earlier captured passengers in the kidnappers’ den,” the source added

A member of a vigilance group in the area was reportedly shot dead when he attempted to disrupt the operation.

A motorist, who claimed to have abandoned his vehicle and run into the bush to hide, said he met other people who also escaped into the bush.

He explained that the gunmen shot continuously for a long time without any resistance from security agents.