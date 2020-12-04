IGP Commends INTERPOL’s role in return of embattled Maina to Nigeria

Maina was flown to Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly14.17 hours Nigeria time.

He stated this on shortly after the extradition of Maina from Naimey, Niger Republic on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that the ex-pension reform boss was arrested on November 30, 2020 after being declared wanted by a court pending criminal trial through the collaborative efforts of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

The team from INTERPOL Nigeria was led by Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar having completed the neccessary documentation requirements and extradition processes.