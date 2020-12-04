Passengers stranded as workers ground Arik Air operations Published December 4,

Arik Air operations were on Thursday grounded by the National Union of Air Transport Employees over poor working conditions.

The workers blocked the entrance of the airline’s headquarters, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read, “End Arik brutality,” and “Sign our condition of service and recall all staff.”

State Secretary, NUATE, Ijeh Anthony, explained that the issue had lingered for long, vowing to continue the strike till all demands were met.

He said, “The contentious issue is the signing of the conditions of service which we have been negotiating for the past three years.

“But the only aspect remaining in the CoS is the issue of the severance package. We have sought interventions from the Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.