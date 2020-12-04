Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Passengers stranded as workers ground Arik Air operations Published December 4,

Younews Ng December 4, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Arik Air operations were on Thursday grounded by the National Union of Air Transport Employees over poor working conditions.

The workers blocked the entrance of the airline’s headquarters, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read, “End Arik brutality,” and “Sign our condition of service and recall all staff.”

State Secretary, NUATE, Ijeh Anthony, explained that the issue had lingered for long, vowing to continue the strike till all demands were met.

He said, “The contentious issue is the signing of the conditions of service which we have been negotiating for the past three years.

“But the only aspect remaining in the CoS is the issue of the severance package. We have sought interventions from the Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

IPOB members Confess : “We bombed Wike father’s church to get attention”

Three members of the Indigenous People of Biafra arrested by the police for allegedly detonating ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.