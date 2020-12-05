Court Sack Araraume Upheld Ibezim As APC Candidate

The Appeal Court sitting in Owerri has declared Frank Ibezim the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the Imo North senatorial by-election.

The court set aside the judgement of the lower court delivered on the 6th of November on the grounds that the lower court had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The three-man panel Hon Justice. U. Onyemenam, Hon justice J.Y Tukur, Hon Justice M.B Idris of the appellate court held that the plaintiff at the lower court had no locus standi to file such a suit since she was not a party to the election and will not suffer any injury as a result of the outcome of the election on the suit in question.

Going by the development, Frank Ibezim will be going into the Saturday Imo North By-election as the authentic candidate of the APC.