Lagos-Ibadan train tickets will cost N3,000 to N6,000 —FG

Younews Ng December 5, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

The Federal Government has approved charges on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge which would begin operations by January 2021.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made the disclosure during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

He said the train ticket would cost between N3,000 to N6,000.

Amaechi said, “I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looked like.

“Today I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan, we just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.

“We charge N3,000 per Economy seat, N5,000 for Business class, and N6,000 for First class, the same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan.

