3 policemen drown during election duties in Bayelsa

December 6, 2020

Three yet-to-be-identified personnel of the Nigeria Police Force has reportedly drowned on their way to the riverine enclave of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The incident, it was learned, occurred on the eve of the Saturday Senatorial by-election holding across two districts in the state.

The by-election is holding in Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa, Kolokuma-Opokuma, Sagbama, and Ekeremor council areas. The policemen were said to be on their way to the place of assignment when the boat capsized.

An officer who spoke anonymously as he was not authorised to speak said, “this is the hazard of the job. There was a boat mishap involving some of our colleagues on their way for election duty in Southern Ijaw. As speak with you three of the officers are missing.”

Contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident. He said the policemen were on their way to Oporoma headquarters of Southern Ijaw local government area when their boat capsized.

Bustwat, however, said the command was yet to ascertain the number of personnel involved

