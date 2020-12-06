3 policemen drown during election duties in Bayelsa

Three yet-to-be-identified personnel of the Nigeria Police Force has reportedly drowned on their way to the riverine enclave of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.
The incident, it was learned, occurred on the eve of the Saturday Senatorial by-election holding across two districts in the state.
The by-election is holding in Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa, Kolokuma-Opokuma, Sagbama, and Ekeremor council areas. The policemen were said to be on their way to the place of assignment when the boat capsized.
Contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident. He said the policemen were on their way to Oporoma headquarters of Southern Ijaw local government area when their boat capsized.
Bustwat, however, said the command was yet to ascertain the number of personnel involved